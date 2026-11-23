EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 13:26 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

23 November 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 16 November 2026 until and including 20 November 2026, a number of 91,939 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 16 November 2026 5,830 61.1913 356,745.28 Xetra 16 November 2026 7,326 61.2444 448,676.47 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 16 November 2026 3,339 61.2314 204,451.64 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 16 November 2026 1,470 61.3044 90,117.47 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 17 November 2026 7,142 60.6298 433,018.03 Xetra 17 November 2026 9,917 60.6904 601,866.70 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17 November 2026 357 60.8750 21,732.38 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17 November 2026 713 60.8175 43,362.88 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 18 November 2026 7,599 60.1883 457,370.89 Xetra 18 November 2026 6,952 60.1942 418,470.08 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 18 November 2026 1,812 60.1479 108,987.99 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 18 November 2026 1,915 60.1272 115,143.59 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 19 November 2026 6,686 59.6813 399,029.17 Xetra 19 November 2026 9,700 59.6871 578,964.87 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 19 November 2026 1,378 59.7895 82,389.93 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 19 November 2026 664 59.5841 39,563.84 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 20 November 2026 7,839 57.6004 451,529.54 Xetra 20 November 2026 8,621 57.3423 494,347.97 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 20 November 2026 1,128 57.7431 65,134.22 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 20 November 2026 1,551 57.3612 88,967.22 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 91,939

59.8208

5,499,870.16

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 20 November 2026 amounts to 3,531,058 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.