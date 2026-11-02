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EQS-CMS: elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: elumeo SE / Release of a capital market information
elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information

02.11.2026 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information

2026 Share Buy-back Programme, 2nd Interim Announcement – Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

During the period from 26 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026, elumeo SE acquired a total of 5,951 of its own shares as part of the share buy-back programme, the commencement of which was announced in an ad hoc announcement on 28 May 2026 and in a public notice on 5 June 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased each day during the period mentioned above, the volume-weighted average prices and the aggregate volume¹ are as follows:

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Date Total number of shares repurchased each day (units) Volume-weighted average price (euros) Aggregate volume¹ (euros)
26.10.2026 1,427 2.2400 3,196.48
27.10.2026 243 2.2400 544.32
28.10.2026 1,427 2.2800 3,253.56
29.10.2026 1,427 2.3000 3,282.10
30.10.2026 1,427 2.3000 3,282.10

¹ excluding ancillary costs

The total number of shares acquired to date under the share buy-back programme during the period from 19 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 amounts to 10,232 shares.

The shares in elumeo SE were acquired via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution commissioned by elumeo SE.

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Detailed information in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, read in conjunction with Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, is available online at www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

 

Berlin, 2 November 2026

 

elumeo SE

Chief Exexutive Officer (CEO)

Florian Spatz


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com
LEI Code: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426980  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.