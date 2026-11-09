EQS-CMS: elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: elumeo SE
/ Release of a capital market information
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elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information
2026 Share Buy-back Programme, 3rd Interim Announcement – Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
During the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 4 November 2026, elumeo SE acquired a total of 4,281 of its own shares as part of the share buy-back programme, the commencement of which was announced in an ad hoc announcement on 28 May 2026 and in a public notice on 5 June 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased each day during the period mentioned above, the volume-weighted average prices and the aggregate volume¹ are as follows:
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¹ excluding ancillary costs
The total number of shares acquired to date under the share buy-back programme during the period from 19 October 2026 up to and including 4 November 2026 amounts to 14,513 shares.
The shares in elumeo SE were acquired via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution commissioned by elumeo SE.
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Detailed information in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, read in conjunction with Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, is available online at www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
Berlin, 9 November 2026
elumeo SE
Chief Exexutive Officer (CEO)
Florian Spatz
09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|LEI Code:
|391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430978 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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