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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVOTEC SE
/ Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information
17.11.2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
The share repurchase programme of Evotec SE, the commencement of which was announced on 9 November 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 10 November 2026, was completed within the published acquisition period from 10 November 2026 (earliest possible acquisition date) to 18 December 2026 (latest possible acquisition date).
From 10 November 2026 (inclusive) through 13 November 2026 (inclusive), a total of 365,000 shares were acquired under the share repurchase programme at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 3.1217 (total volume: EUR 1,139,422.24):
|Date
|Shares
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|Transaction amount (EUR)
|10.11.2026
|91,250
|3.1545
|287,856.34
|11.11.2026
|91,250
|3.1098
|283,765.33
|12.11.2026
|91,250
|3.1634
|288,657.97
|13.11.2026
|91,250
|3.0591
|279,142.60
|Total
|365,000
|3.1217
|1,139,422.24
The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by Evotec SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The detailed transactions have been published on the Evotec SE website (Evotec Share Buy Back Program November 2026).
17.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|22419 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|LEI Code:
|529900F9KI6OYITO9B12
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2436722 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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