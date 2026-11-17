EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVOTEC SE / Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information



17.11.2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST

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Completion of Share Repurchase Programme / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



The share repurchase programme of Evotec SE, the commencement of which was announced on 9 November 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 10 November 2026, was completed within the published acquisition period from 10 November 2026 (earliest possible acquisition date) to 18 December 2026 (latest possible acquisition date).



From 10 November 2026 (inclusive) through 13 November 2026 (inclusive), a total of 365,000 shares were acquired under the share repurchase programme at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 3.1217 (total volume: EUR 1,139,422.24):



Date Shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Transaction amount (EUR) 10.11.2026 91,250 3.1545 287,856.34 11.11.2026 91,250 3.1098 283,765.33 12.11.2026 91,250 3.1634 288,657.97 13.11.2026 91,250 3.0591 279,142.60 Total 365,000 3.1217 1,139,422.24



The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by Evotec SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The detailed transactions have been published on the Evotec SE website (Evotec Share Buy Back Program November 2026).