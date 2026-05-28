EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – Share Buyback Program – Amendment Notice

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



29.05.2026 / 19:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – Share Buyback Program – Amendment Notice



Temporary suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2026



Linz, 29 May 2026 – In an ad hoc announcement on 20 April 2026 and a disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 21 April 2026, Fabasoft AG announced a share buyback program, which has been in effect since 22 April 2026. In this regard the company noted, that the Managing Board of Fabasoft AG may terminate, suspend, and resume the share buyback program at any time in accordance with the applicable legal requirements. Furthermore, the Managing Board has announced a temporary suspension for the period from 15 June 2026, to 13 July 2026 (both dates inclusive).

The Managing Board decided today to temporarily suspend the share buyback program effective 31 May 2026, while maintaining the original end date, so that no Fabasoft shares will be repurchased during the period from 31 May 2026, through 13 July 2026 (both dates inclusive). This is solely intended to ensure the legally compliant determination of the treasury stock in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG will take place on 8 July 2026.

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)