EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – Share Buyback Program – Amendment Notice
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Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
The Managing Board decided today to temporarily suspend the share buyback program effective 31 May 2026, while maintaining the original end date, so that no Fabasoft shares will be repurchased during the period from 31 May 2026, through 13 July 2026 (both dates inclusive). This is solely intended to ensure the legally compliant determination of the treasury stock in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2026.
The Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG will take place on 8 July 2026.
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Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2336224 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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