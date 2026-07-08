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EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 pa-ra. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

20.07.2026 / 13:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 7

Linz, 20 July 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 22 April 2026 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2026”) announced in the disclosure of 21 April 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 13 July 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 2,689 shares:

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Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
13/07/2026 0 0 0
14/07/2026 1,306 13.590276 17,748.90
15/07/2026 860 13.580058 11,678.85
16/07/2026 523 13.603155 7,114.45
17/07/2026 0 0 0

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2026 since 22 April 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026 thus amounts to 58,795 shares.

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Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2026 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2026.

 

Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

 

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
LEI Code: 391200WHND7OZEFNNL77

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368560  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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