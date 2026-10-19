EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 2



Linz, 19 October 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 5 October 2026 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2026 II”) announced in the disclosure of 30 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 13,116 shares:

Date Total number of repurchased shares Number of repurchased shares XETRA Number of repurchased shares Tradegate Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 12/10/2026 2,547 2,153 394 16.373420 41,703.10 13/10/2026 2,640 2,249 391 16.137405 42,602.75 14/10/2026 2,661 2,270 391 16.247989 43,235.90 15/10/2026 2,615 2,240 375 16.113862 42,137.75 16/10/2026 2,653 2,274 379 16.167433 42,892.20

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The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2026 II since 5 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026 thus amounts to 25,162 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2026 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/share-buyback-program-2026-II.

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Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)