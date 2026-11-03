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EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.11.2026 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 6-K for the 3rd quarter and first nine months of 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications.
 

03.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
LEI Code: 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2427698  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Datum Rating Analyst
13:16 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:16 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Sell UBS AG
10:11 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09:46 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

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