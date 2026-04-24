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EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

27.04.26 11:34 Uhr
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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

27.04.2026 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from April 20, 2026, to April 24, 2026 (each inclusive), 582,172 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
20 April 2026 90,000 39.0151 3,511,359.00 XETR
21 April 2026 29,172 39.5938 1,155,030.33 XETR
22 April 2026 85,000 39.1001 3,323,508.50 XETR
23 April 2026 85,000 39.2612 3,337,202.00 XETR
24 April 2026 109,000 38.6601 4,213,950.90 CEUX
24 April 2026 184,000 38.7151 7,123,578.40 XETR

A total of 10,370,072 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315652  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
03.12.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.11.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
15.08.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.02.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St SellUBS AG
02.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
25.02.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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