EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Werbung
Werbung
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report
In the period from April 27, 2026 to April 30, 2026 (each inclusive), 354,183 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Werbung
Werbung
A total of 10,724,255 shares were acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
The Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed. Overall, a total of 24,848,819 shares have been acquired in the period from August 11, 2025 to April 30, 2026. This corresponds to approximately 8.5% of the share capital of Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Werbung
Werbung
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of share buybacks, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320878 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent