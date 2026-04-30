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EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

04.05.26 16:43 Uhr
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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

04.05.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report

In the period from April 27, 2026 to April 30, 2026 (each inclusive), 354,183 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
27 April 2026 61,643 38.7307 2,387,476.54 XETR
28 April 2026 22,000 38.7106 851,633.20 XETR
29 April 2026 36,000 38.1648 1,373,932.80 CEUX
29 April 2026 75,740 38.1917 2,892,639.36 XETR
30 April 2026 58,800 38.1671 2,244,225.48 CEUX
30 April 2026 100,000 38.1714 3,817,140.00 XETR

A total of 10,724,255 shares were acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

The Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed. Overall, a total of 24,848,819 shares have been acquired in the period from August 11, 2025 to April 30, 2026. This corresponds to approximately 8.5% of the share capital of Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of share buybacks, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320878  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
03.12.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.11.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
15.08.2025Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.02.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St SellUBS AG
02.03.2026Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

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