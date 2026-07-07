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EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

13.07.2026 / 12:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from July 6, 2026 to July 10, 2026 (each inclusive), 275,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
6 July 2026 30,000 41.3110 1,239,330.00 XETR
7 July 2026 7,500 42.0245 315,183.75 XETR
8 July 2026 75,000 41.7833 3,133,747.50 XETR
9 July 2026 80,000 41.8347 3,346,776.00 XETR
10 July 2026 83,000 42.0342 3,488,838.60 XETR
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A total of 2,958,040 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.

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13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2364836  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. Analysen

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DatumRatingAnalyst
07.07.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Sell UBS AG
22.06.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.06.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Sell UBS AG