EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



17.08.2026 / 15:23 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from August 10, 2026 to August 14, 2026 (each inclusive), 722,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 10 August 2026 80,000 42.2139 3,377,112.00 XETR 11 August 2026 62,500 42.3609 2,647,556.25 XETR 12 August 2026 40,000 41.2050 1,648,200.00 CEUX 12 August 2026 200,000 41.3182 8,263,640.00 XETR 13 August 2026 30,000 41.2031 1,236,093.00 CEUX 13 August 2026 140,000 41.2435 5,774,090.00 XETR 14 August 2026 35,000 41.0612 1,437,142.00 CEUX 14 August 2026 135,000 41.0947 5,547,784.50 XETR

Werbung

A total of 5,151,274 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.