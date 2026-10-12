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EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
37.72 EUR 0.16 EUR 0.43 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from October 5, 2026 to October 9, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,031,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
7 October 2026 95,000 37.4565 3,558,367.50 CEUX
7 October 2026 180,000 37.8554 6,813,972.00 XETR
8 October 2026 33,000 36.6252 1,208,631.60 AQEU
8 October 2026 111,000 36.6279 4,065,696.90 CEUX
8 October 2026 16,000 36.6233 585,972.80 TQEX
8 October 2026 206,000 36.6315 7,546,089.00 XETR
9 October 2026 35,500 37.6503 1,336,585.65 AQEU
9 October 2026 119,000 37.6499 4,480,338.10 CEUX
9 October 2026 17,500 37.6485 658,848.75 TQEX
9 October 2026 218,000 37.6509 8,207,896.20 XETR
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A total of 10,086,265 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.

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12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
LEI Code: 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

 
End of News EQS News Service

2414336  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. Aktie News

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
09.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Market-Perform Bernstein Research
07.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.09.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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