EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 14:32 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from October 12, 2026 to October 16, 2026 (each inclusive), 849,575 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 12 October 2026 26,250 37.9573 996,379.13 AQEU 12 October 2026 91,500 37.9524 3,472,644.60 CEUX 12 October 2026 13,500 37.9602 512,462.70 TQEX 12 October 2026 190,000 37.9581 7,212,039.00 XETR 13 October 2026 19,757 38.1060 752,860.24 AQEU 13 October 2026 79,968 38.0865 3,045,701.23 CEUX 13 October 2026 200,000 38.0939 7,618,780.00 XETR 14 October 2026 19,300 37.8926 731,327.18 AQEU 14 October 2026 66,600 37.8976 2,523,980.16 CEUX 14 October 2026 9,300 37.9022 352,490.46 TQEX 14 October 2026 128,400 37.9075 4,867,323.00 XETR 15 October 2026 5,000 39.3027 196,513.50 XETR

Werbung

A total of 10,935,840 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.