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EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
40.70 EUR 0.40 EUR 0.99 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

26.10.2026 / 13:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from October 19, 2026 to October 23, 2026 (each inclusive), 111,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
21 October 2026 8,000 38.5905 308,724.00 AQEU
21 October 2026 31,000 38.5797 1,195,970.70 CEUX
21 October 2026 4,000 38.5992 154,396.80 TQEX
21 October 2026 60,000 38.5625 2,313,750.00 XETR
22 October 2026 8,000 38.6735 309,388.00 XETR
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A total of 11,046,840 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.

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26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
LEI Code: 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422172  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. Aktie News

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
23.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Sell UBS AG
21.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Kaufen DZ BANK
20.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Sell UBS AG

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