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EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

31.08.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche  
 
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
Share Buyback – 3. Interim Reporting
 
In the time period from 24.08.2026 until and including 28.08.2026, a number of 106.500 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
       
Date Trading Venue Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)
24.08.2026 XETRA 24.500 66,4016
25.08.2026 XETRA 19.000 67,2101
26.08.2026 XETRA 21.000 67,4495
27.08.2026 XETRA 21.000 67,4237
28.08.2026 XETRA 21.000 67,8226
 
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).

The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system.
 
Düsseldorf, 31.08.2026
 
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
 
The Executive Board

 


31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com
LEI Code: 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2391074  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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DatumRatingAnalyst
13.08.26 GEA Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.08.26 GEA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.08.26 GEA Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11.08.26 GEA Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.08.26 GEA Hold Warburg Research

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