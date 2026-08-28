EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



31.08.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share Buyback – 3. Interim Reporting In the time period from 24.08.2026 until and including 28.08.2026, a number of 106.500 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Trading Venue Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR) 24.08.2026 XETRA 24.500 66,4016 25.08.2026 XETRA 19.000 67,2101 26.08.2026 XETRA 21.000 67,4495 27.08.2026 XETRA 21.000 67,4237 28.08.2026 XETRA 21.000 67,8226 Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).



The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system. Düsseldorf, 31.08.2026 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft The Executive Board

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