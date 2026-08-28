EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
31.08.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche
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|Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
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|Share Buyback – 3. Interim Reporting
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|In the time period from 24.08.2026 until and including 28.08.2026, a number of 106.500 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
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|Shares were bought back as follows:
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|Date
|Trading Venue
|Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares
|Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)
|24.08.2026
|XETRA
|24.500
|66,4016
|25.08.2026
|XETRA
|19.000
|67,2101
|26.08.2026
|XETRA
|21.000
|67,4495
|27.08.2026
|XETRA
|21.000
|67,4237
|28.08.2026
|XETRA
|21.000
|67,8226
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|Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).
The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system.
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|Düsseldorf, 31.08.2026
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|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
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|The Executive Board
31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
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|Ulmenstraße 99
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|40476 Düsseldorf
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|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|LEI Code:
|549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2391074 31.08.2026 CET/CEST
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