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EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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GEA
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche  
 
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
Share Buyback – 11. Interim Reporting
 
In the time period from 19.10.2026 until and including 23.10.2026, a number of 130.000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
       
Date Trading Venue Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)
19.10.2026 XETRA 21.000 68,7082
20.10.2026 XETRA 29.000 68,4864
21.10.2026 XETRA 17.500 69,1488
22.10.2026 XETRA 27.500 68,6333
23.10.2026 XETRA 35.000 68,2127
       
 
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).

The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system.
 
Düsseldorf, 26.10.2026
 
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
 
 
The Executive Board

26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com
LEI Code: 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2422022  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle GEA Aktie News

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GEA Analysen

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Datum Rating Analyst
22.10.26 GEA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.10.26 GEA Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09.10.26 GEA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.10.26 GEA Hold Warburg Research
06.10.26 GEA Overweight Barclays Capital

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