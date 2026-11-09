EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share Buyback – 13. Interim Reporting In the time period from 02.11.2026 until and including 06.11.2026, a number of 75.000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Trading Venue Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR) 02.11.2026 XETRA 24.000 68,2491 03.11.2026 XETRA 20.000 68,5491 04.11.2026 XETRA 10.000 69,4080 05.11.2026 XETRA 1.000 70,4270 06.11.2026 XETRA 20.000 69,2656 Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).



The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system. Düsseldorf, 09.11.2026 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft The Executive Board

09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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