EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
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Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 5th Interim Announcement
Luxembourg, 11 May 2026 – On 4 May 2026, 49,664 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 28 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The share buyback is temporarily paused effective 5 May 2026 due to GFG’s upcoming Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026, where a new authorisation will be voted on by shareholders.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325274 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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