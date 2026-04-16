EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



26.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 6th Interim Announcement



Luxembourg, 26 May 2026 – In the period from 21 May 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026, 29,947 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 21 May 2026 27,711 0.5000 22 May 2026 2,236 0.4880 Weekly Total 29,947 0.4991 Programme Total to Date 809,190 0.4475

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under:

– In the period fromup to and including, 29,947 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback

26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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