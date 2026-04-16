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EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

22.06.26 14:28 Uhr
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Global Fashion Group (GFG)
0,46 EUR -0,02 EUR -4,59%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

22.06.2026 / 14:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10th Interim Announcement.

Luxembourg, 22 June 2026 – In the period from 15 June 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026, 97,091 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)
15 June 2026 20,700 0.4705
16 June 2026 20,300 0.4802
17 June 2026 16,391 0.4777
18 June 2026 19,200 0.4798
19 June 2026 20,500 0.4816
Weekly Total 97,091 0.4779
Programme Total to Date 1,199,411 0.4616

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.

22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351104  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2023Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldHSBC
09.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) ReduceBaader Bank
08.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2023Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.09.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.06.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.06.2021Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutralMorgan Stanley
28.01.2021Global Fashion Group (GFG) Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.03.2020Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.08.2019Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldHSBC
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.12.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldHSBC
09.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) ReduceBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Global Fashion Group (GFG) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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