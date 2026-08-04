EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
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Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17th Interim Announcement.
Luxembourg, 10 August 2026 – In the period from 3 August 2026 up to and including 7 August 2026, 47,008 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|LEI Code:
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380088 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Global Fashion Group (GFG) Analysen
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|24.03.23
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold
|HSBC
|09.11.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.11.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)