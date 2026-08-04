EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



10.08.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17th Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 10 August 2026 – In the period from 3 August 2026 up to and including 7 August 2026, 47,008 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 03 August 2026 4,664 0.4490 04 August 2026 13,444 0.4462 05 August 2026 0 n/a 06 August 2026 12,900 0.4468 07 August 2026 16,000 0.4456 Weekly Total 47,008 0.4464 Programme Total to Date 1,723,097 0.4607

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under:

– In the period fromup to and including, 47,008 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback

10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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