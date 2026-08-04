EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



31.08.2026 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 20th Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 31 August 2026 – In the period from 24 August 2026 up to and including 28 August 2026, 140,775 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 24 August 2026 19,092 0.4656 25 August 2026 12,983 0.4508 26 August 2026 35,000 0.4550 27 August 2026 35,700 0.4509 28 August 2026 38,000 0.4604 Weekly Total 140,775 0.4565 Programme Total to Date 2,085,249 0.4610

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under:

– In the period fromup to and including, 140,775 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback

31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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