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EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

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Global Fashion Group (GFG)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 26th Interim Announcement.

Luxembourg, 12 October 2026 – In the period from 5 October 2026 up to and including 9 October 2026, 119,700 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)
5 October 2026 27,400 0.4270
6 October 2026 26,000 0.4329
7 October 2026 26,300 0.4364
8 October 2026 20,000 0.4315
9 October 2026 20,000 0.4261
Weekly Total 119,700 0.4309
Programme Total to Date 2,986,704 0.4558

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.

12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com
LEI Code: 5493001035L29EQRO222

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2413936  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Global Fashion Group (GFG) Aktie News

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Global Fashion Group (GFG) Analysen

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Datum Rating Analyst
24.03.23 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold HSBC
09.11.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Reduce Baader Bank
08.11.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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