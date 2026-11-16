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EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 31st Interim Announcement.

Luxembourg, 16 November 2026 – In the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026, 111,353 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)
9 November 2026 17,353 0.4480
10 November 2026 34,000 0.4660
11 November 2026 33,500 0.4500
12 November 2026 0 0.0000
13 November 2026 26,500 0.4690
Weekly Total 111,353 0.4591
Programme Total to Date 3,577,948 0.4571

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.

16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com
LEI Code: 5493001035L29EQRO222

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2434710  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Global Fashion Group (GFG) Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
24.03.23 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold HSBC
09.11.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Reduce Baader Bank
08.11.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.22 Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.