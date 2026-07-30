EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-back - 3rd Interim Announcem
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Subject: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim
Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme
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Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 3rd interim announcement
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 16 July 2026 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 July 2026.
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From 16 July 2026 to 31 July 2026 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 39,107 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
From 16 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.
Bornheim (Palatinate), 3 August 2026
HORNBACH Management AG
The Management Board
03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376294 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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