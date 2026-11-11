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EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Share Buy-back – Final Announcement
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

11.11.2026 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Subject:    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim

Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

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Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – final announcement

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 16 July 2026 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 July 2026.

From 16 July 2026 to 10 November 2026 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 60,500 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.

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The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

From 16 July 2026 to 10 November 2026, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

 

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted
average price
(EUR)		 Aggregated
volume
(EUR)
07/16/2026 2,331 80.0554 186,609.20
07/17/2026 3,782 80.0733 302,837.20
07/20/2026 3,584 80.1874 287,391.70
07/21/2026 2,500 79.5986 198,996.40
07/22/2026 3,619 79.9657 289,395.70
07/23/2026 3,547 79.9759 283,674.50
07/24/2026 2,106 80.2305 168,965.50
07/27/2026 3,517 81.6897 287,302.80
07/28/2026 3,538 82.9161 293,357.30
07/29/2026 3,360 83.8500 281,735.90
07/30/2026 3,664 86.1281 315,573.50
07/31/2026 3,559 83.7887 298,204.00
08/03/2026 3,603 85.0139 306,305.00
08/04/2026 2,069 84.7219 175,289.70
08/05/2026 3,634 84.5278 307,174.00
08/06/2026 3,680 84.9252 312,524.70
08/07/2026 1,557 85.2146 132,679.20
08/10/2026 3,735 84.9276 317,204.50
08/11/2026 2,615 85.0044 222,286.50
11/10/2026 500 93.9790 46,989.50
Total 60,500 82.8842 5,014,496.80

The Company has decided to terminate the buyback programme, as the shares repurchased between 16 July 2026, and 10 November 2026, are sufficient to meet demand from the employee share programme.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.

Bornheim (Palatinate), 11 November 2026

HORNBACH Management AG

The Management Board


11.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
Germany
LEI Code: 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

 
End of News EQS News Service

2432744  11.11.2026 CET/CEST

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02.10.26 HORNBACH Halten DZ BANK
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09.09.26 HORNBACH Halten DZ BANK
09.09.26 HORNBACH Add Baader Bank
09.09.26 HORNBACH Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.