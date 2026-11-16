EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 11 November 2026 to 13 November 2026

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



16.11.2026 / 16:16 CET/CEST

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Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2026 – 1st Weekly Report

Neubiberg 16 November 2026

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 11 November 2026 to 13 November 2026 / 1st Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Werbung

In the period from 11 November 2026 to 13 November 2026, a number of 2,397,524 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated 11 November 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 11 November 2026 750,000 52.1970 Xetra 12 November 2026 750,000 51.4126 Xetra 13 November 2026 897,524 50.8585 Xetra

Werbung

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 11 November 2026 until and including 13 November 2026 amounts to 2,397,524 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board