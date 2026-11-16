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EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 11 November 2026 to 13 November 2026
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 16:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2026 – 1st Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 16 November 2026

 

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 11 November 2026 to 13 November 2026 / 1st Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

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In the period from 11 November 2026 to 13 November 2026, a number of 2,397,524 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated 11 November 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
11 November 2026 750,000 52.1970 Xetra
12 November 2026 750,000 51.4126 Xetra
13 November 2026 897,524 50.8585 Xetra
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Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 11 November 2026 until and including 13 November 2026 amounts to 2,397,524 shares.

 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com
LEI Code: TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

 
End of News EQS News Service

2436044  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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