EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 23 November 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026/03
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Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 24 November 2026
Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 3 from 23 November 2026 to 23 November 2026 / 3rd Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
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On 23 November 2026, a number of 952,236 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated 11 November 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2026
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Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 11 November 2026 until and including 23 November 2026 amounts to 7,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026/03 thus was completed on 23 November 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 346,013,477, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 49.43.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|LEI Code:
|TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441304 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
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