EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 23 November 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026/03

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



24.11.2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

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Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2026 – 3rd Weekly Report

Neubiberg 24 November 2026

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 3 from 23 November 2026 to 23 November 2026 / 3rd Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Werbung

On 23 November 2026, a number of 952,236 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated 11 November 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 23 November 2026 952,236 47.6964 Xetra

Werbung

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 11 November 2026 until and including 23 November 2026 amounts to 7,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026/03 thus was completed on 23 November 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 346,013,477, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 49.43.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board