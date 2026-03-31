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EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.26 10:34 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 30 March 2026 up to and including 02 April 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 113,782 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
30.03.2026 31,524 23.6643
31.03.2026 28,377 24.6047
01.04.2026 29,532 25.2433
02.04.2026 24,349 24.8403

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 113,782 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Montabaur, 07 April 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304092  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu IONOS

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25.03.2026IONOS BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026IONOS BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.03.2026IONOS KaufenDZ BANK
20.03.2026IONOS BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2026IONOS OverweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026IONOS OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.03.2026IONOS NeutralUBS AG
10.02.2026IONOS NeutralUBS AG
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10.11.2023IONOS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.05.2023IONOS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst

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