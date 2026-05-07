EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 6th Interim Announcement

IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information



11.05.2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 04 May 2026 up to and including 08 May 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 181,653 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 04.05.2026 27,361 27.3149 05.05.2026 55,074 27.7518 06.05.2026 32,339 28.2483 07.05.2026 32,327 28.0788 08.05.2026 34,552 27.7259

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 955,796 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 11 May 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board