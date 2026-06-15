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EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

22.06.26 10:59 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

22.06.2026 / 10:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 2nd Interim Announcement
In the period from 15 June 2026 up to and including 19 June 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 11,844 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.0667 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows
 
Date                Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
15 June 2026 2,468 20.1878
16 June 2026 2,420 20.0620
17 June 2026 2,353 20.2000
18 June 2026 2,219 19.7906
19 June 2026 2,384 20.0715
Total 11,844 20.0667

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 18,539 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 22 June 2026
The Executive Board
 

22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350898  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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09.09.2011IVU Traffic Technologies kaufenDer Aktionär-online
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DatumRatingAnalyst
09.09.2011IVU Traffic Technologies kaufenDer Aktionär-online
15.07.2011IVU Traffic Technologies kaufenFuchsbriefe
30.04.2010IVU Traffic kaufenFuchsbriefe
26.03.2010IVU Traffic Technologies weiterhin kaufenswertDer Aktionär
15.03.2010IVU Traffic Technologies Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
DatumRatingAnalyst

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