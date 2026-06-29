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EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2026 / 12:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 4th Interim Announcement
In the period from 29 June 2026 up to and including 3 July 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 10,693 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.7789 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows
 
Date                Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
29 June 2026 2,032 20.4452
30 June 2026 2,248 20.3949
1 July 2026 1,812 20.7373
2 July 2026 2,299 20.9739
3 July 2026 2,302 21.2863
Total 10,693 20.7789

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 41,388 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 6 July 2026
The Executive Board

06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2360724  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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