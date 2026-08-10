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EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 10th Interim Announcement
In the period from 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 16,103 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 24.5408 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows
 
Date                Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price
(EUR)1
10 August 2026 3,133 24.4132
11 August 2026 3,150 24.5266
12 August 2026 3,256 24.5099
13 August 2026 3,265 24.6213
14 August 2026 3,299 24.6264
Total 16,103 24.5408

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 126,503 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 17 August 2026
The Executive Board

17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de
LEI Code: 3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2383966  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle IVU Traffic Aktie News

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IVU Traffic Analysen

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DatumRatingAnalyst
09.09.11 IVU Traffic Technologies kaufen Der Aktionär-online
15.07.11 IVU Traffic Technologies kaufen Fuchsbriefe
30.04.10 IVU Traffic kaufen Fuchsbriefe
26.03.10 IVU Traffic Technologies weiterhin kaufenswert Der Aktionär
15.03.10 IVU Traffic Technologies Tipp des Tages Der Aktionär-online

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