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EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

13.04.26 12:00 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program
Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

13.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

 

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement

In the period from April 7 – April 10, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 90,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026"). 

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)   
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)		  
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)		 via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)		 Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)  
Highest price paid per share (EUR)		  
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)		 Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
Total 90,000 90,000 0 0 0 19.622611 20.4600 18.8900 1,766,035.00
07.04.2026 30,000 30,000 0 0 0 19.3125 19.6300 18.8900 579,375.00
08.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 20.1710 20.4600 19.9100 403,420.00
09.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 19.4746 19.9300 19.2900 389,492.00
10.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 19.6874 19.8900 19.4700 393,748.00

 

 

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 592,746 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

 

Linz, April 13, 2026

 

The Executive Board


13.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307100  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Kontron

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Kontron

DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2022S&T HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
12.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
09.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.07.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.05.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.03.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

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