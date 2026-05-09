EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program

Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information



11.05.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 7. Interim announcement

In the period from May 4 – May 8, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 100,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026").

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) Total 100,000 100,000 0 0 0 22.758840 23.4800 21.6400 2,275,884.00 04.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.5026 22.9200 21.6400 450,052.00 05.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.6070 22.8400 22.3200 452,140.00 06.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 23.0643 23.4200 22.7200 461,286.00 07.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.8109 23.4800 21.9800 456,218.00 08.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.8094 23.1000 22.5000 456,188.00

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 972,746 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

Linz, May 11, 2026

The Executive Board