EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information



10.06.2026 / 11:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 02 June 2026 until and including 09 June 2026, a number of 92,562 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 May 2025.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 02.06.2026 35,000 442.9886 03.06.2026 25,000 440.4416 04.06.2026 8,113 442.9384 05.06.2026 6,500 448.7435 08.06.2026 10,000 448.1338 09.06.2026 7,949 469.7695

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 09 June 2026 amounts to 856,106 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Munich, 10 June 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management