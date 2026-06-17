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EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

19.06.26 12:35 Uhr
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Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)
468,70 EUR 2,80 EUR 0,60%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

19.06.2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 10 June 2026 until and including 18 June 2026, a number of 169,692 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 May 2025.

 

Date
 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
10.06.2026  8,455 457.6002
11.06.2026 10,000 462.5829
12.06.2026 20,000 461.1958
15.06.2026 38,327 462.4636
16.06.2026 32,910 466.8716
17.06.2026 50,000 462.0499
18.06.2026 10,000 464.9458

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 18 June 2026 amounts to 1.025.798 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

 

Munich, 19 June 2026

 

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

 

The Board of Management


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350082  19.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)

DatumRatingAnalyst
26.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OverweightBarclays Capital
18.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OverweightBarclays Capital
18.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft KaufenDZ BANK
12.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OverweightBarclays Capital
16.04.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.2026Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.10.2022Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
28.09.2022Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
10.08.2022Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
11.05.2022Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
24.01.2022Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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