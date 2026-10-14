EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information



14.10.2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 05 October 2026 until and including 13 October 2026, a number of 103,551 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 14 May 2026.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 05.10.2026 13,640 510.3323 06.10.2026 15,000 510.1803 07.10.2026 14,911 514.3068 08.10.2026 15,000 519.0682 09.10.2026 15,000 524.7861 12.10.2026 15,000 526.9098 13.10.2026 15,000 529.7800

Werbung

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 13 October 2026 amounts to 3.046.811 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Werbung

Munich, 14 October 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management