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EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

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Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)
530.20 EUR 1.20 EUR 0.23 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

14.10.2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 05 October 2026 until and including 13 October 2026, a number of 103,551 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 14 May 2026.

Date
 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
05.10.2026 13,640 510.3323
06.10.2026 15,000 510.1803
07.10.2026 14,911 514.3068
08.10.2026 15,000 519.0682
09.10.2026 15,000 524.7861
12.10.2026 15,000 526.9098
13.10.2026 15,000 529.7800
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The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 13 October 2026 amounts to 3.046.811 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

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Munich, 14 October 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management


14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com
LEI Code: 529900MUF4C20K50JS49

 
End of News EQS News Service

2415690  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie News

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Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
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23.09.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
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04.09.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

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