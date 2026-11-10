DAX 26.586 +1,2%ESt50 6.362 +1,1%MSCI World 4.846 +2,2%Top 10 Crypto 9,71 -1,1%Nas 25.253 +2,7%Bitcoin 66.133 -1,3%Euro 1,1217 -0,0%Öl 90,8 -1,9%Gold 4.071 -1,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)
575.40 EUR 8.80 EUR 1.55 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

10.11.2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 19th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 30 October 2026 until and including 09 November 2026, a number of 115,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 14 May 2026.

Date
 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
30.10.2026 10,000 567.0755
02.11.2026 10,000 567.1200
03.11.2026 10,000 569.3559
04.11.2026  5,000 577.6920
05.11.2026  5,000 596.0954
06.11.2026 25,000 571.8942
09.11.2026 50,000 566.4931
Werbung

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 09 November 2026 amounts to 3,304,311 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Werbung

Munich, 10 November 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management


10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com
LEI Code: 529900MUF4C20K50JS49

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431794  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
Finanzen.netLohnendes Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Investment?DAX 40-Titel Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
EQS GroupEQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Finanzen.netMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie News: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft tendiert am Mittag fester
Werbung - Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei Finanzen invest
Finanzen.netSTOXX 50 aktuell: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 zum Handelsende steigen
dpa-afxAktien von Munich Re und Hannover Rück schwächer: JPMorgan-Rating belastet
Werbung

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
06.11.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight Barclays Capital
23.10.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Kaufen DZ BANK
23.10.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
23.10.26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.