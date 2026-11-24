EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Medios AG / Medios AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Medios AG: Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement



24.11.2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST

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Werbung Medios AG: Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement



In the period from November 19, 2026, up to and including November 20, 2026, Medios AG purchased a total of 28,400 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, which was announced to commence on November 19, 2026, as disclosed on November 18, 2026, in accordance with Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Total number of repurchased shares daily Daily volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four decimal places in accordance with standard commercial practice) November 19, 2026 13,100 10.9487 November 20, 2026 15,300 10.4809

Hence, the total number of shares purchased by Medios AG via the share buyback program since November 19, 2026, amounts to 28,400 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online at https://investors.medios.group/en/shares/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading) by a bank mandated by Medios AG.

Berlin, November 24, 2026



Medios AG

The Management Board

In the period from November 19, 2026, up to and including November 20, 2026, Medios AG purchased a total of 28,400 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, which was announced to commence on November 19, 2026, as disclosed on November 18, 2026, in accordance with Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:Hence, the total number of shares purchased by Medios AG via the share buyback program since November 19, 2026, amounts to 28,400 shares.Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online at https://investors.medios.group/en/shares/sharebuyback.The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading) by a bank mandated by Medios AG.Berlin, November 24, 2026Medios AG The Management Board

24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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