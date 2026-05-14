EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



18.05.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 28

In the time period from 11 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026, a number of 3,906,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 October 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 3 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue 11/05/2026 608,085 €50.1838 XETR 11/05/2026 160,233 €50.1895 CEUX 12/05/2026 626,550 €50.2554 XETR 12/05/2026 176,836 €50.2656 CEUX 13/05/2026 633,908 €50.4455 XETR 13/05/2026 156,614 €50.4114 CEUX 14/05/2026 558,826 €51.2269 XETR 14/05/2026 174,242 €51.1689 CEUX 15/05/2026 693,316 €50.4277 XETR 15/05/2026 117,518 €50.4232 CEUX

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 30,143,675 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Stuttgart, 18 May 2026

Mercedes-Benz Group AG