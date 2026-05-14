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EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.26 11:45 Uhr
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Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 28

In the time period from 11 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026, a number of 3,906,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 October 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 3 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue
11/05/2026 608,085 €50.1838 XETR
11/05/2026 160,233 €50.1895 CEUX
12/05/2026 626,550 €50.2554 XETR
12/05/2026 176,836 €50.2656 CEUX
13/05/2026 633,908 €50.4455 XETR
13/05/2026 156,614 €50.4114 CEUX
14/05/2026 558,826 €51.2269 XETR
14/05/2026 174,242 €51.1689 CEUX
15/05/2026 693,316 €50.4277 XETR
15/05/2026 117,518 €50.4232 CEUX

The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/ 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 30,143,675 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 18 May 2026

Mercedes-Benz Group AG


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329040  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

DatumRatingAnalyst
15.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) NeutralUBS AG
12.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) NeutralUBS AG
12.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Market-PerformBernstein Research
30.04.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.02.2025Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.01.2025Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.12.2024Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) UnderweightBarclays Capital
17.12.2021Daimler HoldHSBC
18.02.2021Daimler SellWarburg Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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