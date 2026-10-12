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EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 6

In the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 9 October 2026, a number of 910,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 1 September 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue
05/10/2026 180,000 €40.2126 XETA
06/10/2026 175,000 €40.3849 XETA
07/10/2026 25,000 €39.9024 XETA
08/10/2026 330,000 €39.1741 XETA
09/10/2026 200,000 €39.5702 XETA
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The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/ 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 September 2026 until and including 9 October 2026 amounts to 4,761,805 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

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Stuttgart, 12 October 2026

Mercedes-Benz Group AG


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com
LEI Code: 529900R27DL06UVNT076

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413906  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News

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