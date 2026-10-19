EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 7

In the time period from 12 October 2026 until and including 16 October 2026, a number of 579,764 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 1 September 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue 12/10/2026 50,000 €39.5840 XETA 13/10/2026 239,764 €39.6807 XETA 14/10/2026 240,000 €39.6601 XETA 15/10/2026 25,000 €39.8864 XETA 16/10/2026 25,000 €41.1728 XETA

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The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 September 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 5,341,569 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

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Stuttgart, 19 October 2026

Mercedes-Benz Group AG