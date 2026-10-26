EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



26.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 8

In the time period from 19 October 2026 until and including 23 October 2026, a number of 1,145,820 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 1 September 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue 19/10/2026 225,000 €40.6507 XETA 20/10/2026 154,507 €40.9085 XETA 21/10/2026 250,000 €41.2088 XETA 22/10/2026 316,313 €41.1528 XETA 23/10/2026 200,000 €41.1406 XETA

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The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 September 2026 until and including 23 October 2026 amounts to 6,487,389 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

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Stuttgart, 26 October 2026

Mercedes-Benz Group AG