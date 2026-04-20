EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



21.04.2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 20

In the period from 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026, a total of 357,058 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volue (€) 13.04.2026 Xetra 70,688 58.9387 4,166,258.83 14.04.2026 Xetra 70,873 58.6918 4,159,663.94 15.04.2026 Xetra 70,326 58.8860 4,141,216.84 16.04.2026 Xetra 71,223 58.5039 4,166,823.27 17.04.2026 Xetra 73,948 56.3456 4,166,644.43

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 7,375,322 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

