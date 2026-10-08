DAX 24.823 -1,1%ESt50 6.132 -0,8%MSCI World 4.958 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,72 -3,4%Nas 27.351 -0,7%Bitcoin 72.438 -2,5%Euro 1,1197 +0,0%Öl 105,7 +5,5%Gold 4.112 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
RWE AG St.
57.16 EUR -0.56 EUR -0.97 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08.10.2026 / 10:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Announcement of implementation of buyback programme

Essen, 08 October 2026, RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 18 December 2025 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

Werbung

In October 2026 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd a total of 1,286 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 50.801925. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 65,331.276 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).

Werbung

 

Essen, October 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

 


08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com
LEI Code: 529900GB7KCA94ACC940

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412536  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle RWE Aktie News

Werbung

RWE Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RWE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
28.09.26 RWE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.09.26 RWE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.09.26 RWE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.09.26 RWE Buy UBS AG
10.09.26 RWE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.