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EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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RWE AG St.
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

19.10.2026 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share programme Germany 2026 – Interim report No. 2

 

In the period from 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026, a total of 55,000 shares were purchased under the German employee share programme of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

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Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
12.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.8082 646,890.20 €
13.10.2026 XETR 11,000 59.3244 652,568.40 €
14.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.9955 648,950.50 €
15.10.2026 XETR 11,000 57.9455 637,400.50 €
16.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.6500 645,150.00 €

 

The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share programme in the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 110,000 shares.

Essen, 19 October 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 

 


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19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com
LEI Code: 529900GB7KCA94ACC940

 
End of News EQS News Service

2418360  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle RWE Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
12.10.26 RWE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
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28.09.26 RWE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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