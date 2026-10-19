EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 21:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share programme Germany 2026 – Interim report No. 2

In the period from 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026, a total of 55,000 shares were purchased under the German employee share programme of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Werbung

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 12.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.8082 646,890.20 € 13.10.2026 XETR 11,000 59.3244 652,568.40 € 14.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.9955 648,950.50 € 15.10.2026 XETR 11,000 57.9455 637,400.50 € 16.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.6500 645,150.00 €

The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share programme in the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 110,000 shares.

Essen, 19 October 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

