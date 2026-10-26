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EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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RWE AG St.
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.10.2026 / 11:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share programme Germany 2026 – Interim report No. 3

 

In the period from 19 October 2026 to 23 October 2026, a total of 55,000 shares were purchased under the German employee share programme of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

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Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
19.10.2026 XETR 11,000 58.1636 639,799.60
20.10.2026 XETR 11,000 57.1291 628,420.10
21.10.2026 XETR 11,000 57.8264 636,090.40
22.10.2026 XETR 11,000 57.3791 631,170.10
23.10.2026 XETR 11,000 56.2845 619,129.50

 

The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share programme in the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 23 October 2026 amounts to 165,000 shares.

Essen, 26 October 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 

 


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26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com
LEI Code: 529900GB7KCA94ACC940

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422100  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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