EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
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Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Employee share program Germany 2026 – Final Announcement Buyback Program
RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the employee share buyback initiated by announcement on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 5 October 2026 and ended it on 12 November 2026. In the period from 5 October 2026 to 12 November 2026 a total of 313,424 shares were repurchased. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 57.9111. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 18,150,719.08 (excluding incidental costs).
In the period from 9 November 2026 to 12 November 2026, a total of 38,424 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.
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The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
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16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|LEI Code:
|529900GB7KCA94ACC940
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2435512 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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