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EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share program Germany 2026 – Final Announcement Buyback Program

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the employee share buyback initiated by announcement on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 5 October 2026 and ended it on 12 November 2026. In the period from 5 October 2026 to 12 November 2026 a total of 313,424 shares were repurchased. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 57.9111. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 18,150,719.08 (excluding incidental costs).

In the period from 9 November 2026 to 12 November 2026, a total of 38,424 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

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The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
9.11.2026 XETR 11,000 58.3700 642,070.00
10.11.2026 XETR 11,000 58.6055 644,660.50
11.11.2026 XETR 11,000 58.8445 647,289.50
12.11.2026 XETR 5,424 58.9917 319,970.98


Essen, 16 November 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 

 


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16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com
LEI Code: 529900GB7KCA94ACC940

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435512  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle RWE Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
12.11.26 RWE Overweight Barclays Capital
12.11.26 RWE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.11.26 RWE Kaufen DZ BANK
11.11.26 RWE Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.11.26 RWE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.