EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



16.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share program Germany 2026 – Final Announcement Buyback Program

RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the employee share buyback initiated by announcement on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 5 October 2026 and ended it on 12 November 2026. In the period from 5 October 2026 to 12 November 2026 a total of 313,424 shares were repurchased. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 57.9111. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 18,150,719.08 (excluding incidental costs).

In the period from 9 November 2026 to 12 November 2026, a total of 38,424 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Werbung

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 9.11.2026 XETR 11,000 58.3700 642,070.00 10.11.2026 XETR 11,000 58.6055 644,660.50 11.11.2026 XETR 11,000 58.8445 647,289.50 12.11.2026 XETR 5,424 58.9917 319,970.98



Essen, 16 November 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

